Telangana govt announces 15 new BC Gurukul degree colleges, 33 schools

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 23rd September 2022 5:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: 15 new residential degree colleges and 33 residential schools for students from Backward Classes (BC) will be launched in October, announced Telangana government on Friday.

The establishment of the new ‘gurukula’ degree colleges will add 4,800 seats in addition to the existing seats. A notification for admission to these new colleges will be issued shortly.

With the new residential schools, the total number of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC residency schools will rise to 294.

33 new residential schools will have 7,920 seats and admissions will be done at Class V, VI and VII levels this academic year. With addition of 33 residential schools and 15 residential colleges, a total 310 residential educational institutions will be operational under the BC Welfare department.

The new degree colleges will be constructed in Karimnagar (women), Yellareddypet (men), Dharmapuri (men), Nizamabad (women), Khammam (women), Hyderabad (women), Kandukoor (men), Medchal (women), Palakurthy (men), Station Ghanpur (women), Nagarjunasagar (men), Devarakadra (men), Wanaparthy (women), Medak (men) and Nirmal (men).

