Telangana govt approves appointment of 1677 doctors

Hyderabad: In order to provide effective medical facilities in rural areas, the Telangana government made an important decision to appoint 1677 MBBS doctors as medical officers.

The state health department had also issued guidelines in this regard to complete the appointment process by the end of October.

The appointments will be done under the supervision of the district selection committee. The district collector will be the chairman of the committee and the DMHM, Social welfare DD-TVP officials will be included as members of the committee.

On September 28, notification for the appointment of medical officers will be released. Applications will be received from that day till October 12.

A merit list will be announced after the scrutiny of the applications on October 26. On October 27, counselling will be arranged.

As of now 269 health workers and 180 medical officers are working in rural hospitals.

Modern medical facilities will be provided in every rural dawakhana. Tele consultancy facility will be available in these dawakhanas. Every rural dawakhana will be connected with the existing government diagnostic centers through which the patients can get the costly medical tests for free.

On September 8, the state health department had changed the name of health and wellness centers to palle dawakhana and directions have been issued in this regard. Henceforth, the mid level health workers of these hospitals will be known as medical officers.