Telangana govt arranges over 15000 beds to tackle possible third wave of COVID-19

Hyderabad: To tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana government has arranged more than 15,000 beds. Out of them, 3000 are assigned for children.

According to the Department of Health, medical experts have predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to occur in the month of September or thereafter.

The medical experts have said that some states are already witnessing a rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases and the respective state governments have announced various restrictions to control the spread of the disease.

Though the cases are in control in the Telangana State, the government has instructed the health officials to be fully prepared for any scenario.

Presently, there are 15,339 beds available in the government hospitals out of which 5,526 beds are categorized as general and 7,670 beds are equipped with oxygen whereas 2,143 beds are assigned in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The state government has decided to make Gandhi and Niloufer Hospitals as COVID Model Centers.

With the reports of the third wave likely to impact children, the state government has increased the number of oxygen-equipped beds for children.

The health officials believe that the third wave of the pandemic will not be as fierce as the second wave because the vaccination drive is satisfactory in the state compared to other states. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research Head Dr. Balgram Barghava, vaccine administration will help to control the spread of the pandemic.