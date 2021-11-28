Telangana govt asks farmers not to cultivate paddy after Center’s snub

Hyderabad: With the Centre turning down the Telangana government’s demand to procure paddy, the state government here has asked farmers not to produce the crop during the Rabi season.

The Telangana government has also imposed restrictions on paddy crops coming in from other states, as district collectors and superintendents of police have been ordered to prevent such vehicles from entering the state. According to the government, these steps are being taken to protect the interest of the farmers in the state.

According to a Times of India report, Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar said, “Farmers who have tie-ups with seed companies and rice millers or for self-consumption can take up paddy cultivation at their own risk. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will not procure parboiled rice from Telangana.”

Kumar has asked district collectors to open t procurement centers in order to the farmers. He also asked them to visit the centers on a regular basis. However, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) maintained that it would purchase paddy from the state, as per the MoU signed with the Centre.

An FCI official clarified the issue saying, “A factually wrong news is being spread around that the Centre has stopped paddy procurement in Telangana for the Kharif season. The department of food and public distribution has clarified that paddy procurement in Telangana will continue as before at the existing MSP.”

It is said that the center would procure approximately 40 metric tonnes of paddy from the state. However, the state has been warned not to pressurise the center to buy the parboiled rice.