Telangana govt availed loan of Rs 41K crore during current FY

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government had taken Rs. 41000 crore loan during the current fiscal year. The loan availed by the state till the end of last December was Rs 39000 crore.

The state government availed a loan of Rs 2000 cr after selling bonds through an auction on Tuesday under the aegis of RBI.

According to a CAG report Telangana government had obtained Rs.28349 cr till October which increased to Rs 39,000 crore during November and December.

Telangana is among the states which implement FRBM law. The state can obtain an additional loan of Rs 6000 crore during the next two months.

During the preparation of 2021-22 budget the government had fixed a target of Rs 47500 crore loan. According to the officials welfare schemes shall be implemented after obtaining this additional loan.

The state is likely to obtain more than Rs 45000 crore loan during the current fiscal year.