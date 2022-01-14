Telangana: Govt bans synthetic, nylon manjha ahead of Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has imposed a ban on nylon and synthetic thread (manjha) used for flying kites in 2017 all over the country on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The ban exists in order to prevent harm to humans, birds and other animals.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated on 14th January by flying kites. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of a new season in India. The festival was dedicated to the Sun God and showed gratitude towards him for blessing them with his warmth and light.

To create awareness among the citizens, the Forest Department has organised mobile squads to check the sale and purchase of synthetic and nylon thread (manjha) during the Sankranti festival-2022. The department has also formed mobile parties to implement the ban orders.

The forest department has put up posters of the government order and requested citizens not to purchase and sell synthetic and nylon manja. The posters have been created in Urdu, Telugu and English.

According to the press note, there is more awareness in sellers than buyers after implementing the ban on manjha. It is observed that the sales and use of the banned manjha are reducing with each passing year.

With the help of NGOs and volunteers, the forest department creates awareness about the harm caused by the banned substance on animals, birds, humans and the environment.

Overall the impact of awareness among the general public against the use of synthetic manjha is positive.

Any complaints regarding the sale or purchase of the banned manjha can be registered through the above contact numbers. The Forest Department toll-free No. 18004255364 and land-line 040-23231440.