The bus of Warangal Bus Depot 1 was going from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 23rd July 2021 11:15 pm IST
Telangana govt bus catches fire in Jangaon, no injuries reported
Visuals of the bus that caught fire (Photo/ANI)

 Jangaon: A super luxury bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) caught fire here on Friday. However, no injuries were reported.

The bus of Warangal Bus Depot 1 was going from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad. The bus was about to reach Ghanpur town bus stand at around 3.30 pm this noon when it caught fire.

The driver sensed some problem as the bus slowed down. On checking the bus, he observed fumes coming from the engine.

Acting immediately, the driver stopped the bus and asked all 30 passengers to get down. Within minutes, the fire spread and the bus burnt to ashes.

The bus driver said, “When I was about to reach Ghanpur, the bus slowed down. I started checking the bus, meanwhile, some smell was coming and I stopped the bus. By that time, fumes started coming and the bus caught fire, I immediately warned all the passengers. All of them got down from the bus.”

 TSRTC officials and firefighters reached the spot and dozed off the fire. TSRTC officials said that the mishap took place possibly due to a short circuit in the engine.

