Telangana govt calls for pension applications for Aasara Scheme

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has today announced that it will accept applications of pensioners from 57 years of age. It had earlier reduced the eligible age limit for the sanction of old-age pension (OAP) from 65 years to 57 years under the Aasara scheme.

According to an official memo released from the Rural Development department, it has decided to extend the period of receiving the application from the eligible applicants till October 30, as against the earlier deadline was of August 31. It has requested all eligible candidates to approach the nearest Mee-Seva and E-Seva centres to register themselves for OAP.

The rural development department issued the instruction to district collectors and the commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to ensure collection of applications from eligible applicants, from those who failed to apply between August 14 to 31.

The department ordered the commissioner to make necessary arrangements to receive the applications through E-Seva and Mee Seva centres from October 11 to 30, and not collect any service charge from the applicant. The service charges for all the applicants will be reimbursed by the government to E-Seva and Mee Seva centres