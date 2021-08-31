Telangana govt clarifies stance on reopening of schools

Hyderabad: Soon after the Telangana High Court’s stay order on the government’s decision to reopen all schools from September 1, the state government has issued a new circular with clarifications on the same.

According to the new government order issued on Tuesday, all government residential schools, social and tribal welfare schools will not commence offline operations from September 1. However, other schools can start offline classes if they so deem fit as long as they do not compel any student to attend for the same.

Private schools can decide between online classes, offline classes, or a mix of both depending on a parents’ willingness to send their ward for in-person education.

It is important to note that no school management will be protected legally if they were to take any assurance from a parent on the chance that their ward gets infected with the COVID-19 virus, the circular stated. No such assurance will have any legal effect.

The Directorate of school education is to lay down guidelines to be followed by those schools keen on offline education by the end of one week. These guidelines will be circulated in the media and all private educational establishments are to comply with the same.