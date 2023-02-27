Telangana govt committed to providing plots for poor: KTR

Referring to the notarized documents, the cabinet sub-committee directed the officials to finalise a timely action plan for the processing of cases in urban areas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th February 2023 10:29 pm IST
Cabinet sub-committee on houses headed by KTR meets at BRBK Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet sub-committee on housing lands met under the chairmanship of minister for Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao (KTR) at BRKR Bhavan on Monday. 

The allotment of house plots to all the eligible beneficiaries of the state, implementation of government Orders 58 and 59, notarial documents, endowment/waqf lands were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, KTR said, “The government is committed to provide houses or house plots to all the deserving poor in the state, which will benefit about one crore families.”

“In the year 2014, 1.25 lakh beneficiaries have received land documentation. Verification process has been completed for 20,685 houses under Government Order no. 58,” he said.

Also Read
Telangana: Won’t spare culprits, whether it’s Saif or Sanjay, says KTR on medico’s suicide

The sub-committee directed the officials to speed up the process of issuing houses and land plots. KTR directed the officials to take steps to issue plots to those below the poverty line.

Referring to the notarized documents, the cabinet sub-committee directed the officials to finalise a timely action plan for the processing of cases in urban areas.

The committee requested the authorities to adopt a “pro-poor” approach and complete all eligible cases.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th February 2023 10:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button