Telangana Govt to conduct 50,000 tests in 30 Assembly segments

Hyderabad:In view of incessant spike of COVID-19 cases across the state especially under GHMC limits the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that it was decided to contain the spread of Corona Virus with strict measures in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. He also declared that 50,000 Corona Virus tests would be conducted in 30 Assembly segments of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medchal, and Sangareddy Districts as a precautionary measure.

The CM has also instructed the officials to prepare guidelines for the private hospitals and Labs to conduct Covid tests, offer treatment and the fee to be paid strictly following the Covid conditions.

The CM held a high-level review meeting here on Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday on the spread of Corona Virus and the containment measures. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy, senior medical officials, medical experts took part in the meeting. The officials pointed out that compared to other States, the spread of virus are less in the State.

They also said that there is an increase in the percentage of recoveries while there is fall in the death rate. They stated that when compared to other places in the State, number of positive cases being registered are more in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts followed by Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts. In this context, the CM instructed that more focus should be put on Hyderabad and the four districts around it. He also instructed that measures should be taken on a war footing in the 30 Assembly segments in these five districts.

“Hyderabad is like heart of Telangana State. It is a city with more population. It is one of the Metropolitan cities in the country. It is a responsibility on all of us that the health of citizens, the image of the city and the progress and development of it should be maintained on a permanent basis.

Though the spread of Corona virus is less in the State, but more number of positive cases are being reported from Hyderabad and its surrounding places.

50,000 Tests will conducted in the following 30 Assembly segments

There is a need to put an end to this. In the next ten days as a precautionary measure, 50,000 people from Uppal, LB Nagar, Maheswaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar, Seri Lingampalli, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad, Tandoor, Medchel, Malkajgiri, Qutballpur, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampally, Karawan, Gosha Mahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Contonment, Patancheru Assembly Constituencies Corona detection tests would be conducted. Utilise the services of the private labs and hospitals in this regard. The officials should finalise the guidelines for conducting tests, fee collected by the private labs and hospitals. Offer home Quarantine for those who tested positive but have no serious symptoms,” the CM said.

“We have taken a decision to conduct tests on 50,000 people as a precaution to protect Hyderabad. People should not panic. However, everyone should follow the personal hygenie and precautions. Especially the aged should remain in their homes only. People with other health complications should also be careful. The government is ready to offer treatment to the Corona virus positive patients whatever may their number. Test Kits, PPE Kits, ventilators, ICU Beds, beds, masks are available with the government adequately. Nobody should entertain any fear. Besides taking measures on a war footing to contain the virus, the government is in all preparedness to offer medical treatment to the patients with all the commitment and alertness,” the CM declared.

