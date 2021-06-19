Telangana govt decides to lift lockdown completely

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday announced to entirely lift the lockdown that is in place, after taking into consideration the drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

All restrictions will be lifted from Sunday, June 20.

A decision to this effect was taken in an emergency cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. The cabinet examined reports submitted by the medical and health department officials stating that the number of COVID-19 cases in the State and the positivity rate had dropped significantly.

The cabinet observed that the spread of the COVID-19 in the state was completely under complete control. It also directed the officials of all the departments to completely lift all the regulations imposed during the lockdown.

The official release said the cabinet made a thorough review of the COVID-19 situation across the country in general and the neighbouring states in particular and observed that the COVID-19 situation in Telangana came under control faster than the rest of the country.

It was also directed that the education department reopen all educational institutions from July 1 in all aspects with total preparedness.

The official release said the decision to lift the lockdown completely was taken to see that the normal life and the livelihood of the common people should not be affected. The cabinet appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the virus.

However, the cabinet made it clear that the people should not let their guards down because the lockdown was lifted. There should be no complacency in fighting against the COVID-19.

“The people should strictly follow the COVID-19 restrictions like wearing of a mask, maintenance of social distance and use of sanitizers which are compulsory,” the cabinet said.

The lockdown in Telangana state was first imposed on May 12 with four hours of relaxation. Later, it was extended till May 30.

From May 31 to June 9, the relaxation was given from 6 am to 2 pm. While extending lockdown till June 19, the relaxation time was increased allowing the people to buy essentials from 6 am to 5 pm with one additional hour for people to reach home from offices.