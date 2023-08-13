Telangana govt decides to postpone TSPSC Group 2 exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday night decided to postpone the Telangana state Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 2 examination, which was scheduled to be conducted this month-end, to November.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to consult with the Commission and reschedule the Group-2 exam to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the aspirants, an official release said.

The applicants to the TSPSC Group 2 have requested the Commission to postpone the exam as several other competitive exams are also scheduled to be held this month.

On Saturday, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and other parties held protests demanding postponement of the exam as sought by the candidates.