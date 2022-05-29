Telangana: Govt employees near Hyderabad to get 24% HR allowance

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th May 2022 3:12 pm IST
Telangana: Government employees on Hyderabad outskirts to get 24 percent HRA
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday announced a hike of 24 percent in House Rent Allowance (HRA) for its employees stationed on the outskirts of the city.

The state government has arrived at the decision based on the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission. As per the latest order issued by the state government, towns including Shamshabad, Shameerpet and Jalpally towns have been placed under the purview of the HRA.

The previous Government Order (GO) in this regard allowed only 13 percent of HRA to government employees from Jalpally in Rangareddy district, Shameerpet in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and Shamshabad in Rangareddy district.

MS Education Academy

The latest GO will provide 24 percent HRA to government employees living in these towns located within a radius of 8 km of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, who represents Jalpally and Shamshabad thanked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finace minister T Harish Rao for making the decision , reported The New India Express.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button