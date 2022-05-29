Telangana: Govt employees near Hyderabad to get 24% HR allowance

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday announced a hike of 24 percent in House Rent Allowance (HRA) for its employees stationed on the outskirts of the city.

The state government has arrived at the decision based on the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission. As per the latest order issued by the state government, towns including Shamshabad, Shameerpet and Jalpally towns have been placed under the purview of the HRA.

The previous Government Order (GO) in this regard allowed only 13 percent of HRA to government employees from Jalpally in Rangareddy district, Shameerpet in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and Shamshabad in Rangareddy district.

The latest GO will provide 24 percent HRA to government employees living in these towns located within a radius of 8 km of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, who represents Jalpally and Shamshabad thanked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finace minister T Harish Rao for making the decision , reported The New India Express.