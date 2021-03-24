Telangana govt established 204 residential schools for minorities: K Eshwar

Hyderabad: The Minister for Minorities Affairs Koppula Eshwar informed the Telangana Assembly that the state government had set up 204 residential schools for the minorities’ development where more than a lakh students are getting corporate-style education for free.

To a question concerning the establishment of residential junior colleges, K. Eshwar said that the government is committed to ensure equal progress of all sections of the society. There are residential schools for each community where the students are given quality education through English medium.

The Minister said that due to the better educational facilities in these residential schools, the results were excellent. “The Telangana residential schools left behind the Corporate run schools in terms of standard. These are the model schools not only in the state but in the whole country,” Eshwar said.

According to Eshwar 12 schools were upgraded to Junior colleges during 2018-19. While during 2020-21, a total of 71 residential schools were upgraded to junior colleges.

In 2016-17 and 2018-19, a total of 133 residential schools were established – 107 for boys and 97 for girls. A total of 30,560 students are getting free education in these schools. In addition to free books, the students are getting nutritious food as well. A total of 7,570 teachers are employed in these schools.