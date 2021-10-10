Telangana govt extends Aasara pension applications deadline

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has announced to extend the deadline for receiving Aasara pension applications. The government response came in the wake of appeal made by the Majlis MLA Akbaruddin in the state assembly.

Owaisi Informed the chief minister that there are many persons of 57 and above who have not submitted their applications as they were not aware that the government had decreased the pension age.

The Chief minister has given an assurance in the Assembly that all the eligible persons shall get the aasara pension He instructed the chief secretary to extend the deadline of accepting the pension applications.

The chief secretary has instructed the concerned officials to provide facilities to Mee Seva Centers for the acceptance of aasara pension Applications from 11 October 2021 to 30 October 2021.

Those eligible persons who are desirous to apply for the pension can avail it by visiting Meeseva centers from October 11 to 30 for submitting their applications.