Telangana govt extends ban on CPI (M), front organizations for another year

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday extended the 17-year ban on the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and other front organization for another year, citing it as an ‘unlawful association’.

The ban on the CPI (Maoist) and its front organizations, including Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), has been extended for a further period of one year beyond August 17, 2021 and August 9, 2021 respectively, an official note here said on Wednesday.

The ban also has been extended for the same period on eight front organizations of the outlawed party, including RDF, Radical Youth League, Rythu Coolie Sangham, Radical Students Union, Viplava Karmika Samakhya and others.

Earlier in July, the government revoked its ban on 16 organisations of the proscribed CPI (M), including Revolutionary Writers’ Association (or Virasam, Viplava Rachayitala Sangham) after a GO banned them for engaging in “tactics” that “wage war against the state”.

The 16 organizations that were termed ‘unlawful’ were: Telangana Praja Front, Telangana Asanghatitha Karmika Samkhya, Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika, Democratic Students Organisation, Telangana Vidyarthi Sangham, Adivasi Students Union, Committee for Release of Political Prisoners, Telangana Raithanga Samithi, Tudum Debba, Praja Kala Mandali, Telangana Democratic Front, Forum Against Hindu Fascism Offensive, Civil Liberties Committee, Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham and the Revolutionary Writers Association.

According to the state government, all the 16 banned organisations are functioned at the behest of the banned outfit.