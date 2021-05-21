Telangana govt extends date for online exam applications

Hyderabad: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana government has extended online application for entrance examinations for the academic year 2021-2022.

TMREIS application deadline extended again till May 31

The Telangana minorities residential educational institutions society (TMREIS) on Thursday extended the last date for submission of online application for appearing entrance test for admission into class 5, and against backlog vacancies in classes 6, 7 8 and intermediate first year for the academic year 2021-22 from May 20 to May 31.

TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah requested the students and parents to utilise the opportunity and submit online applications through the TMREIS mobile app or official website or TMR junior colleges or TMR schools at free of cost.

For further clarifications, TMREIS website can be checked or contact the DMWOs office or TMR junior colleges or schools in the State or TMREIS head office, Hyderabad or contact helpline number on 040-23437909.

TS: Model schools application deadline extended again till June 20

The School Education department on Wednesday extended the due date for payment of fee and submission of online applications for Model Schools Admission Test – 2021 for admissions into Class VI and vacant seats in Classes VII to X from May 20 to June 20.

The deadline extended fourth time due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and lockdown ( Last date of submission of online application- April 30, May 8, May 20). The entrance exam which is scheduled to be conducted on June 5 For Classes VI to X and on June 6 (For Class VI) and date of admission test will be informed later.

Model Schools are established in 194 educationally backward mandals in Telangana state to cater for the needs of students of those educational backward mandals by providing education in English medium from classes VI to X and Intermediate.

Students will be admitted through the entrance exam and the selection of students will be done on the basis of marks scored by the students in the entrance exam. Students can fill the application form at the official website.