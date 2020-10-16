Telangana govt extends LRS deadline till October 31

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: The Telangana government extends Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to October 31. The last date for applying was October 15. Due to heavy rains, constant power cuts, internet connectivity issues to which many people were not able to file their applications.

To bring unplanned/unapproved/unauthorized layouts into the fold of planned, sustainable development, this scheme was announced to provide necessary facilities in the areas.

There has been a huge response, So far more than 19.33 lakh applications have been received including over 2.58 lakh applications received by 9.00 PM ON Thursday. Consequently, there were requests to extend the last date for filing applications. Minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and it was decided to extend the last date for filing applications under LRS to October 31, 2020, according to a statement from the Chief Secretary.

Applications can be filed either online or at Mee Seva centers.