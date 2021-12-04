Telangana govt failing to release PF of Govt employees, pensioners

Hyderabad: The Telangana treasury seems to be empty as the state government is unable to expedite the provident fund applications of the Government employees.

There are a large number of provident fund applications submitted by those who have taken voluntary retirement from their services. These government employees include teaching and non teaching staff and other Government employees.

The non release of provident funds is leading to a number of problems for the Government employees. It is being said that the finance department is deliberately keeping these applications pending.

The state government does order the release of the budget to different departments but there is a delay in the transfer of funds.

It is being said that the government is lacking funds and instead it is prepared to issue the Government bonds.

The General Secretary Telangana Urdu Teacher Association Mohammed Masooduddin Ahmed said that many teaching and non teaching staff have applied for provident fund and their leave salaries. He said that their applications are kept pending and the officials give no reply when enquired about the status of their applications.

Ahmad said, “The teachers apply for the provident fund to meet expenses on crucial occasions like their children’s marriage or to purchase homes. Due to the delay in releasing provident funds they have to postpone the marriages of their children.”

“The delay in releasing the provident fund is tarnishing the reputation of the state government and an impression is created that the government is failing to protect the employees interests,” Ahmed said.