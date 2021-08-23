Telangana govt forms BC commission 2 years after being non-existent

Hyderabad: Two years after it has been non-existent, the Telangana government on Monday constituted a four-member state commission for backward classes with immediate affect. Earlier this month, the state high court had direct the state government to form the commission within a period of three weeks and fulfill its obligation under section 243 of the Indian Constitution.

A GO in this regard has been passed on Monday, appointing TRS leader Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao as the commission’s chairman. A former spokesperson of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Rao joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2016 and was already a member of the previous BC commission. He hails from Huzurabad, which incidentally is bound for by-poll in the following months.

In its order, the state government also appointed Ch Upendra, Shubhapradh Patel Nooli, K Kishore Goud as members of the commission. BC welfare department commissioner, IAS officer B Venkateshwam will act as the BC commission’s memeber secretary.

The chairman and members of the BC commission except member secretary would hold office for a term of three years from the date of their assuming office.

The BC commission had remained non-existent for the past two years after the expiry of term of the previous commission, headed by BS Ramulu. Along with Vakulabharanam, Eediga Anjaneya Goud, Juluru Gowri Shankar were its members.