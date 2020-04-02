Telangana govt forms committee for last rites of Corona victims

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has formed a committee for handling of the dead bodies of coronavirus victims or suspect deaths and for conducting their last rites. Principal Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar issued GO RT 169.

A high level meeting was held in which it was decided to form a committee of officials for handling of dead bodies and to carry out the last rites as per the guidelines issued by the government of India.

The committee, headed by N Ravi Kiran Zone Commissioner Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, was formed with immediate effect.

According to the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, both cremation and burial are allowed as per the faith of the deceased. However, there are certain measures that have to be followed. Also, ‘minimum touch’ with the body has to be ensured.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.