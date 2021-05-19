Telangana govt forms new TSPSC with B Janardhan Reddy as chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday formed a new state public service commission, with senior IAS officer and current principal secretary for Agriculture, B Janardhan Reddy as its chairman.

The government also appointed Ramavath Dhan Singh, retired engineer-in-chief, public health department; Prof.B.Linga Reddy, head of Physics department in Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT); Kotla Aruna Kumari, special grade deputy collector; Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Telugu language pandit; Karam Ravinder Reddy, retired government employee; Dr.Aravelli Chandrashekar Rao, Ayurvedic doctor and R.Satyanarayana, journalist as members of the commission.

The 11-member commission was functioning with just one member, Prof. Sailu Chintha as its acting Chairman, for a few months now after several of its members including Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani completed their tenure in December last.

Along with Chakrapani, C Vittal, Dr B Chandravathi and Dr Mohd Mateenuddin Quadri also retired with him.

As per the TSPSC regulations, half of the members should be those who have served as officers in the Central or State services with at least 20 years of service in either central or state governments.

The remaining can be chosen from among the eminent people from various sections of the society including academics, management, science and technology, law, humanities and those with integrity in the society.