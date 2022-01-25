Telangana govt has delayed railway projects: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Secunderabad MP and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday blamed the Telangana government for delay in railway projects in the state.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kishan Reddy claimed that the allocation and funds for railway project has increased from 250 crore in 2014-15 to 2,420 crore in 2021-22, which resulted in addition of about 194 route km i.e. 356 track km for the State’s railway network.

However, Reddy claimed that majority of the projects were being delayed either due to delay in land acquisition or due to the state government’s failure in contributing its share as per the schedule.

The minister also said the Manoharabad-Kothapally railway line, the project sanctioned by the BJP government at the Centre since 2014-15, could not be completed as the state government was yet to release its share of Rs 100 crore and also hand over around 342 hectares of land to the railways.

But the Centre has not allocated any major funds either since 2019-20, while the state government paid nearly Rs 207 crore of total Rs 307 towards its share.

He remarks that the Cherlapally new railway station requires suitable access roads on both sides and that the government has been asked to hasten its construction. As reported by Telangana Today, he stated that around 54 Road over Bridges (RoBs) had been installed, either at the design stage, alignments, or approvals, but once again the State government was uncooperative.