Telangana govt imposes lockdown from tomorrow for 10 days

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday imposed a total lockdown in the state, starting Wednesday for a period of ten days.

The lockdown will be in place from May 12 to May 22.

A decision to this effect was taken at an emergency meeting of the state cabinet convened by the chief minister at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon, after looking into the suggestions given by various medical experts and the high court.

“The Cabinet has decided that all activities will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am every day,” a statement released by the chief minister’s office read.

మే 12, బుధవారం ఉదయం 10 గంటల నుంచి పదిరోజుల పాటు లాక్ డౌన్ అమలు చేయాలని రాష్ట్ర క్యాబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. ప్రతిరోజూ ఉదయం 6 గంటల నుండి 10 గంటల వరకు అన్ని కార్యకలాపాలకు అవకాశం వుంటుందని నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. కోవిడ్ టీకా కొనుగోలు కొరకు గ్లోబల్ టెండర్లను పిలవాలని క్యాబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

The cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for the procurement of the vaccine.

The decision was immediately conveyed to the state high court, which has been hearing a batch of petitions on the COVID-19 situation in the state. The high court, which pulled up the government for its alleged bungling in handling the crisis, adjourned the hearing to the afternoon.

On Monday evening, the CMO gave a hint on the possibility of imposing lockdown in the state. It said the cabinet would discuss the surge of the COVID-19 cases in the state and decide on the imposition of lockdown in the state.

“Under these circumstances, the state cabinet would discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of the Paddy and it will take a decision,” the statement said.

More guidelines on the lockdown will be issued soon.