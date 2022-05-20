Telangana govt increases upper age limit for police job recruitment by 2 years

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday announced that the upper age limit is increased by two years in the recruitment of posts in the state police department.

The office of the chief minister said that KCR has responded positively to the request of MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy who cited an unprecedented 95% quota for locals and 2 years of uncertainty due to the Covid 19 pandemic for enhancing the age limit.

“CM exhorted the chief secretary and the state DGP to initiate necessary steps in this regard,” the press release informed.

Hon'ble CM responded positively to the request of MLC Sri @PRRTRS who cited unprecedented 95% quota for locals and 2 years' of uncertainty due to #Covid19 for enhancing age limit. CM exhorted @TelanganaCS and @TelanganaDGP to initiate necessary steps in this regard. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 20, 2022

The Telangana Police is conducting recruitment exams for filling up the posts of Constable, Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspectors, Deputy Jailor, and Police Constable in Telangana State level police sections. The last date for registration is May 20.

There are 15644 posts for constables and 554 posts for sub-inspectors. The Telangana Police 2022 recruitment process consists of a preliminary exam, physical measurement test, physical efficiency test, and final exam. Candidates qualifying in the preliminary exam would be eligible for the next level examination.