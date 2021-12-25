Telangana govt issues new guidelines for transfers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued fresh guidelines for the transfer of district, zonal cader, and multi-zonal cadre posts. The transfer and postings for state government employees will be done through counselling in accordance with the new local cadre decided by the Presidential order of 2018.

The appointments are to be made in one week, and the employees are required to report at their respective offices within three days of the appointment. The state government has warned of strict action in case of any violation of the procedure.

Based on the guidelines, the postings and transfer of employees will be managed by a committee comprising of the District Collector and the district head of the department concerned. The government will oversee the counselling, transfer, and new postings.

Employees serving in the jurisdiction of the same cadre to which they have been appointed will not be considered for fresh postings as of now. Employees who have been allotted a new cadre, but aren’t serving in the new jurisdictions are eligible for new postings.

If a government employee is currently serving in the erstwhile, Adilabad district who is currently serving in Mancherial district and allotted to the same district should be deemed to be posted in his/her present posting and need not be considered for fresh posting.

On the other hand, if an employee of the erstwhile Adilabad district, currently serving in Nirmal is eligible for transfer to a new district and has to report to his new office. According to a report by Telangana Today, the seniority list must be prepared with respect to employees for each category of posts in the new local cadre. The district heads of the departments concerned will prepare these lists for the district cadre posts, followed by the District Collector’s approval.

All departments have been ordered to check the vacancies in each cadre before the commencement of the allotment process. Officials concerned have been entrusted with ensuring that posts are allotted in each category and cadre, only after considering the functional needs in the local cadres or the department. They must also ensure the availability of minimum operational staff in offices and functional units, even in remote areas.

To ensure the transparency of postings and transfers, officials have been ordered to involve a member each from Telangana Gazetted Officers Association (TGOs), Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs), and other employee associations recognised by the state government.