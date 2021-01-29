Telangana govt issues orders for hassle free building permission

Ratna Chotrani

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Building Permission and Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPass) will provide hassle free building permissions and layout approvals to citizens across the State.

The state government has issued orders instructing financial institutions not to insist on a signed building plan copy for processing loans for individual residential plots upto 500 square metres of area.

The institutions can verify the post verification status of the application by scanning the QR code printed on the registration certificate or building permit order.

The orders come in the wake of the Telangana State Building Permission and Approval and Self-certification System (TS-bPASS) to provide hassle-free building permissions and layout approvals to citizens across the State. The Act came into effect from November 16, 2020.

The building permissions are issued in three categories – instant registration, instant approval and a single window.

Accordingly, for availing the registration certificate under instant registration and building permit order under instant approval, it is not mandatory for the applicant to submit the building plan.

Even if the applicant submits the building plans, the TS-bPASS issues only registration certificate or building permit order as applicable. The state government has also dispensed with the practice of issuing digitally signed building plans for applications filed under instant registration and instant approval categories.

Further, for instant registration and instant approval categories, the government conducts post verification to ensure the availed certificate or permissions are in accordance with the rules.