Telangana govt, KITEX group sign MoU; 22K people to get jobs

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana and KITEX Group from Kerala signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 17 for the setting up of two integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing clusters in Telangana.

KITEX is the second largest manufacturer of children’s apparel in the world.

KITEX group will be working on two projects which will commence within the next 3 months with one at Warangal for the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and the other at Rangareddy (Sitarampur) districts.

KITEX will invest a total of Rs 2400 Cr in these two locations. The integrated clusters will generate a direct employment for 22,000 people and out of that 19,000 will be women employment. The project focuses on rural employment for unskilled people, semi and non-literate individuals.

Speaking from the partnership ceremony, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that KITEX group invested in Telangana because they were appreciative of the state government’s policies.

The government of Telangana will facilitate provision of necessary assistance to improve investment environment for KITEX’s investment, which will include prompt land allotment, adequate infrastructure development, including provision of Common Effluent Treatment Plant, and offering competitive incentives customized to KITEX’s requirements.

The state government will also support setting up ESIC Clinic at the project location and ESI Hospital within 10 kilo meters of the site at both the locations. Further, the state government will support KITEX in identifying the catchments for manpower for its units and facilitate skilling and placement of workforce.