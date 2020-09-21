Telangana govt. launches DEET app for jobseekers

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana launched a Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) app where one could apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day.

This imitative was taken to try and curb the unemployment rate in the state.

Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left sidebar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews. Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com