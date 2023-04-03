Telangana govt launches India’s first ‘Cool Roof Policy’ to reduce heat

Hyderabad: With a vision to make Telangana thermally comfortable and heat-resilient, state IT minister KT Rama Rao launched the ‘Cool Roof Policy 2023-28’ on Monday.

Telangana has become the first state in India to have a cool roof policy that would reduce the urban heat island impact while saving on CO2 emissions and energy usage.

With its implementation, the temperature of the buildings can be brought down by 2-3 degrees.

Speaking at the launch event, KTR said, “In New York target is 0.1 sq km but every year we are going to tackle 5 sq km in Hyderabad, 2.5 km in other districts of Telangana and double the area by 2025.”

“The ambition to continually implement the policy, in the long run in nearly 20 percent area in the ORR region is the target,” said KTR.

“In addition, the policy will further be implemented in all the schemes of the government including the housing board schemes, and the upcoming solar-panelled cycling track,” visioned KTR.

Highlighting its sustainable goal, KTR requested all the builders and experts to adopt techniques that would also make the walls cooler apart from heat reduction on the rooftop.

KTR further said that an ‘occupancy certificate’ will be made mandatory under the scheme in all residential buildings with areas above 600 square yards.

“It is a good policy but for effective implementation, self-regulation is key factor,” said KTR, adding that the cost for cool Roof painting or tiles would be Rs 300 per square metre.

“The policy will further help save 600 million units (gwh) per year after 5 years with 300 square kilometres,” asserted the minister.

“Telangana government will ensure faster adoption of cool roofs in the state, develop an ecosystem of suppliers, trained manpower, testing and materials to support the implementation of cool roofs through the policy,” added KTR.

He also directed the urban development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar to explore awarding incentives to encourage builders and property owners to adopt the policy guidelines.