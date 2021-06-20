Telangana govt lifts complete lockdown

Hyderabad: People visit Historic Charminar that opened after the Telangana government lifts ongoing Covid-induced lockdown completely, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: People visit Historic Charminar that opened after the Telangana government lifts ongoing Covid-induced lockdown completely, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Hyderabad: A woman staff checks the temprature of a woman as she arrives to visit Historic Charminar that opened after the Telangana government lifts ongoing Covid-induced lockdown completely, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)