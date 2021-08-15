Telangana govt likely to increase registration fees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is likely to increase the user charges for the services it provides through stamps and registrations department. This move comes after the state government has increased the basic market value of registration of agriculture and non-agriculture properties.

Apart from it, the registration charges and stamp duty were also increased.

Therefore, the state government is set to increase the charges for firm registration, marriage registration, society registration and others in the month of September.

The government hopes to generate an extra Rs.12,000 crore per year after increasing the property registration charges from July 22. Apart from the property registration charges, the stamps and registration department also collects user charges for several other services.

According to the sources, the state government noted that the charges were minimal and needed to be revised. The officials said that the charges were not updated for the past seven years. The notable among these are registrations for firms, societies, associations, marriages, trusts and others.

Besides, user charges are also collected for general power of attorney(GPA), special power of attorney, will, partition, lease, exchange and more.

The current user charges for many of these services vary from Rs.20 to Rs.100 except for the GPA authorizing family members who have to submit Rs.1,000 as charges to sell, transfer or develop the immovable property.

The state government is considering a significant increase in these user charges.