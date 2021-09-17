Telangana: Govt, Massachusetts University launch hackathon

Hyderabad: The Telangana Innovation Cell (TIC) in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts has invited applications from across India for students interested in research with regards to data analytics.

On Friday, the government of Telangana invited applications for the Data Analytics Hackathon competition. The competition is a joint initiative of the Telangana innovation cell and the University of Massachusetts, which will allow students to enhance their research skills via data analytics.

The three-day competition will emphasize enhancing the skill set of students from the STEM and Social Sciences field across India. The competition titled “Data for Social-good Hackathon” will be conducted between September 28 and October 1 of this year. The sponsor for this event is the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University’s incubation center-Hub, which is the knowledge partner of the organizers.

While Data analytics is commonly associated with innovation and IT industries, the hackathon competition aims to highlight the correlation between data analytics and sustainable development goals (SDGs). The collaboration hopes to orient the students towards advanced research and use their technical knowledge for social development.

As per the rules of the competition one team could have a maximum of four students belonging to STEM or the Social Science stream. The competition will also assess Telangana’s progress regarding the 17 SDGs.