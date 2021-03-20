Telangana govt may promote all students of class 1-8 without conducting exams

Hyderabad: Due to the increase in coronavirus cases in Telangana, the government is considering a proposal to promote all students of class 1-8 without conducting examinations.

As per the sources, Chief Minister of Telangana State, K. Chandrashekar Rao may make the announcement in this regard in the State Assembly on March 22, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

Surge in coronavirus cases in Telangana

Recently, a report revealed that the surge in coronavirus cases in the State is due to government-run schools turning into new hot spots.

It may be recalled that the educational institutions in Telangana State were shut in mid-March, a few days before the imposition of nation-wide lockdown. Students of class 1 to 11 were promoted to the next class without conducting the examination.

For the academic year 2020-21, online classes began on September 1. Following requests from parents of many students, the authorities decided to reopen schools for physical classes for class 9 and above. Later, the government allowed the re-opening of schools for class 6th to 8th too.

However, due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the State, the government is seriously considering the closure of educational institutions once again and promote all students of class 1-8 to higher classes without conducting examinations.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

On Friday, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally crossed 3-lakh mark. After gap of more than two months, the state saw the daily count climbing over 300.

More than 150 students, teachers and other staff of about 10 schools have tested positive during the last 4-5 days.

