Telangana govt may soon grant Rs 5 lakh to construct home at own plot

Hyderabad: Telangana state minister for welfare said that the top priority of the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to provide 2 BHK homes for the poor to live with dignity.

Speaking on the inauguration of 65 2BHK homes at the Jagtial District’s Malyal town, the minister said that there is a great demand for 2BHK homes among the people but due to various reasons there is a delay in construction. Nonavailability of lands and unwillingness of the contractors are also the main reasons for such delay.

In view of the heavy demand for 2 BHK homes, KCR is planning to launch a new scheme to grant Rs. 5 lakh to those having their own lands to construct their homes.

The minister said that this scheme has been delayed due to financial issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief minister allocated Rs. 11000 crores for the housing schemes last year.