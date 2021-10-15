Telangana govt may soon grant Rs 5 lakh to construct home at own plot

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 15th October 2021 2:42 pm IST
2BHK houses
2BHK houses [Twitter]

Hyderabad: Telangana state minister for welfare said that the top priority of the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to provide 2 BHK homes for the poor to live with dignity.

Speaking on the inauguration of 65 2BHK homes at the Jagtial District’s Malyal town, the minister said that there is a great demand for 2BHK homes among the people but due to various reasons there is a delay in construction. Nonavailability of lands and unwillingness of the contractors are also the main reasons for such delay.

In view of the heavy demand for 2 BHK homes, KCR is planning to launch a new scheme to grant Rs. 5 lakh to those having their own lands to construct their homes.

MS Education Academy

The minister said that this scheme has been delayed due to financial issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief minister allocated Rs. 11000 crores for the housing schemes last year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button