Telangana govt, NALSAR collab to educate farmers on welfare schemes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with NALSAR University of Law conducted two days training programme on May 10 and 11 to educate the farmers on various welfare schemes offered by the state government.

Under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, the workshop was conducted at the NALSAR University, where para-legal volunteers of Agri Legal Aid Clinics created awareness among farmers on various agricultural legislations and also make them aware of their rights, and responsibilities and availability of legal remedies under the law.

Also Read Telangana: Rs 65K cr given to 70K farmers in 5 yrs of Rythu Bandhu

Telangana High Court judge, Justice P Naveen Rao who is also the executive chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority participated as chief guest and delivered an inaugural address stating that 67 Agri Legal Aid Clinics are established in Rythu Vedikas which are run by the state’s agriculture department while 176 Para Legal Volunteers were deputed to create legal awareness among the farming community on various agricultural laws.

Emphasizing the importance of creating legal awareness among the farmers, the judge also advised the trainee volunteers to utilize the programme to get deep insight into various agricultural legislations and farmer welfare schemes in order to create awareness among the farming community visiting the clinics for the redressal of their grievances.

Member secretary of the authority, S Goverdhan Reddy also sensitized the trainees on provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act, Legal Services Schemes, role and duties of Para Legal Volunteers deputed in Agri Legal Aid Clinics.