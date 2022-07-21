Telangana: Govt official handed two year jail term for bribery

21st July 2022
Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday handed a two-year jail term to a government official for allegedly seeking a bribe from an engineer.

The case dates back to August 2013, when the official named G Vajra Lingam a former Panchayat Secretary sought Rs 40,000 from the engineer to make corrections to a construction plan. The incident occurred in Bachupally area of Ranga Reddy district.

Lingam was charged under various section of the Prevention of Corruption ACT 1988 including 248(2), 7 and 13. Apart from rigorous imprisonment of two years, the accused was handed another three-month rigorous imprisonment.

The court also penalised Lingam for Rs 5,000 in each of the sentences.

