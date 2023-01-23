Telangana govt official who intruded IAS Smita Sabharwal’s home suspended

Hyderabad: The government official, deputy tehsildar, Anand Kumar Reddy has been suspended for intruding on the house of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Smita Sabharwal.

The government official was arrested based on the complaint filed by Smita, who is secretary to the Telangana chief minister. Smita raised an alarm on noticing the intruder in her house located in the upscale Jubilee Hills. The security staff at the top bureaucrat’s house caught the man and handed him over to the police.

Medchal district collector who suspended Reddy will hand over the suspension order to the accused official lodged at Chanchalguda Jail.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday but came to light on Sunday.

Following the incident, Smita tweeted, “Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/ locks personally. #Dial100 in an emergency.”