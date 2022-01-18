Telangana govt orders all degree colleges to hold online classes

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) has directed all government and private aided degree colleges in Telangana to offer online classes to students till further notice.

The CCE urged principals in a circular released on Tuesday to ensure that all faculty members take online classes in order to execute academic instructions as per the academic calendar given by the individual affiliating universities.

All principals of government and private aided degree institutions in the state have been asked to take all necessary efforts to ensure compliance with the guidelines, according to the notice.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the state administration extended vacations for all educational institutions, with the exception of medical institutes, until January 30. The administration already has designated holidays from January 8 to 16.

Telangana COVID-19 cases

Telangana continued to record a spike in COVID-19 cases with 2,447 infections reported in the state on Monday taking the coronavirus tally to 7,11, Hyderabad: 656 while the death toll rose to 4,060 with three more fatalities.

Telangana had recorded 2,047 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of fresh cases with 1,112, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (235) and Ranga Reddy (183) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm.

As many as 2,295 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,85,399. The number of active cases stood at 22,197, the bulletin said. A total of 80,138 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,07,09,658.