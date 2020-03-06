Telangana govt. to pass resolution against CAA-NRC-NPR in assembly

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana State will soon join the league of non-BJP State governments that are opposed to CAA and disinclined to implement NPR in its present format by passing a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the ongoing Budget session of Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

As reported by Telangana Today, this was decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) during its meeting held on Friday. The meeting was chaired by State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

According to State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao himself said at the BAC meeting that the government will take up the issue for discussion and get the resolution passed. He revealed this while speaking to the media following the meeting. This was then seconded by the AIMIM and the Congress, he added.

Mr Reddy told that the Chief Minister declared that the government was keen on initiating the discussion against CAA-NPR-NRC in the Assembly followed by a meaningful and detailed discussion on the repercussions of the Act. He stated “The government will then pass a resolution demanding the scrapping of CAA and also denouncing the proposed NPR and NRC.”

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already made it clear that the CAA is “discriminatory” and that the Telangana government will oppose it.