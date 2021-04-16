Telangana govt permits Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has permitted all its Muslim employees to leave offices early by an hour during the holy month of Ramzan from April 14 to May 13.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday issued a circular stated that all the government employees, contract, out-sourcing, boards, public sector employees of Telangana state belonging to the Muslim community can leave their offices at 4 pm on all working days during the holy month of Ramzan.

The circular further clarified that the exemption, however, would not apply when their presence is required due to exigencies of services.

The government also advised them to celebrate Ramzan following all COVID norms.