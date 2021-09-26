Telangana govt postpones e-auction of land parcels owing to scam allegations

Hyderabad: The e-auction meant for the sale of government land parcels issued by the government of Telangana stands postponed. The auctioning of the government land was scheduled on August 30 and hoped to extend 9 plots of 22.79 cts at Khanamet and 26 plots of 94.56 cts to Puppalaguda village.

In a press note issued by the Principal Secretary to the government, it was stated that some “unscrupulous elements had filed frivolous cases in courts” regarding land identified for auction, even though the title matter had been settled in the Supreme Court in favour of the Telangana government.

The government was referring to the various accusations against the land auction in Kokapeta earlier. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Malkajgiri Revanth Reddy had accused the state’s auction in Kokapet of being irregular and benefiting only the state government (and some others).

He further demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the matter ad investigate the same and alleged that there were scams in the process. Keeping in view all the allegations, the government stated that it will ensure speedy disposal of all pending cases before the process of auction is resumed in order to assure prospective buyers.

The Telangana government on July 16 earned Rs. 729 crore after successfully auctioning-off 15 acres of land at Khanamet near Hitec City. Prior to that, it had earned Rs. 2,000 crore after auctioning-off another 50 acres of land parcel around Hyderabad.