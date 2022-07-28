Telangana govt prepares for prevention of monsoon diseases, civic issues

Hyderabad: In the background of heavy rains in the state, the government has taken special measures to prevent people from getting seasonal diseases. State ministers and concerned local authorities are monitoring the maintenance of sanitation in villages and towns to prevent the spread of monsoon diseases.

The government has issued orders to speed up mosquito and larva prevention measures, waterlogging prevention, drain cleaning, garbage removal, local village health and sanitation committees and health personnel to be active. Regular cleaning of the area around bore wells and proper maintenance of tap and bore wells are also ordered.

The government has alerted the authorities in the wake of heavy rainfall in the state recently. Issues related to rising monsoon diseases, food safety measures and COVID-19 vaccination in schools and hotels were reviewed in a recent meeting.

Also Read Telangana government pushes for expansion of Vijaya Dairy

As cases of seasonal diseases are on the rise, district collectors have been asked to undertake special drives like Dry Day every Friday in all schools, hostels and other institutions.

The government has ordered the collectors, and medical and health officials to be vigilant and provide emergency services to the people.

Similarly, the municipal department officials were directed to revive the 10-minute long special campaign every Sunday morning at 10 am and ensure that the municipal commissioners actively participate in general sanitation, drain cleaning and mosquito prevention measures.

The government has ordered the District Collectors to undertake a special campaign and intensify the booster vaccination drive.

The Education Department has issued instructions to the officials that the hostel wardens should be responsible for cleanliness and sanitation in the government hostels and also supervise the duties of the sanitation staff.

All residential schools and hostels should be cleaned every day. B.C. Collectors have been given clear instructions to regularly check schools and hostels on the quality of rice supplied in welfare hostels. A special officer is appointed for each institution to regularly monitor the performance of schools and hostels.

The government has issued clear instructions to the authorities to ensure there is no shortage of medicines in districts. Authorities have been put on high alert to be ready to face any situation. Ministers, MLAs and public representatives have been asked to stay in their localities and supervise.