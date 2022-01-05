Telangana govt procured 65.20 lakh metric tones of Kharif paddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finally procured 65.20 lakh metric tonnes of Kharif paddy from the paddy farmers in the state. The central government has agreed to purchase 46 lakh metric tonnes of rice from Telangana, which equates to 68.65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

In addition to the three lakh-odd metric tonnes of paddy procurement that would match the national government’s aim of 46 lakh metric tonnes of rice, the state government has decided to procure paddy till the last grain is brought in by farmers.

The civil supply minister of Telangana Gangula Kamalakar on January 4 said that the state government has purchased 65.20 lakh metric tonnes of Vanakalam paddy from 11.90 lakh farmers as of January 3.

Telangana civil supply minister speaking to The Times of India said, “The worth of the Kharif paddy procured so far is 12,761 crore. Of the total, 10,394 crores were deposited into the bank accounts of nearly eight lakh farmers. Despite the challenges faced, the Telangana government stood by the farmers and procured paddy without any discomfort to the farmers.”

Telangana has seen the establishment of 6,868 paddy procurement centres. He stated that 4,808 centres were shuttered as the procurement process was finished.