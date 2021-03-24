Telangana govt promoting Farm Mechanization on a large scale : Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the state government is promoting farm mechanization on a large scale.

Replying to questions from members in the house during question hour, the Minister said that the cultivation was increased in large scale in the state after the formation of separate Telangana.

Keeping in view of this, the government has decided to promote farm mechanization on a large scale in the state. As part it, the government is extending 50 per cent subsidy on purchasing agriculture machinery including Harvesters, Threshers , Winnowers, Reapers and Custom Hiring Centres, the Minister said, adding that the maximum permissible limit varied depending on the type of machinery.

As many as 6,66,221 farmers were benefited under this after formation of Telangana, Mr Reddy said, adding that Rs 951.28 crore had been spent for the purpose.

The action plan was under process for the financial year 2021-22.

Source: UNI