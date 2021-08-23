Telangana govt releases another 500Cr towards Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday released another Rs 500 crore towards the implementation of its flagship program Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad assembly constituency.

This is the second tranche towards the scheme, after the government released Rs 500 crore for implementing pilot project in the constituency. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised Rs 2,000 crore for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in the constituency alone, while a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the same.

A release from the CMO said that another Rs 1,000 crore would be released in a week’s time.

In Huzurabad, there are 20,929 Dalit families and the eligible ones would get Rs 10 lakh each via one-time cash transfer.

Launching the pilot project in Huzurabad last week, chief minister KCR said Dalit Bandhu will bring a new light in the lives of the community.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme comes just on the heels of the Huzurabad by-poll, which is expected to be held in the coming months. The new programme is expected to help the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) gain votes from the SC community in a big way.

The by-election has been necessitated after former state health minister and ex-TRS MLA Eatala Rajender was shunted out by KCR over corruption allegations.