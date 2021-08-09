Telangana govt releases Rs 500 Cr for Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday released Rs 500 crore for the implementation of the state’s flagship program ‘Telangana Dalit Bandhu’, which is meant for empowerment and uplift of Dalits.

In a government order, the state SC department released the amount to the Karimnagar district collector towards the implementation of scheme in the Huzurabad assembly constituency on a pilot basis, as approved by the state cabinet.

Telangana Dalit Bandhu is done via a one-time direct cash transfer of Rs 10 lakh to each family of that community, the biggest ever direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme in the country. The released Rs 500 crore would mean that the benefits would reach 5,000 Dalit families in Huzurabad.

However, in Huzurabad alone, there are 20,929 Dalit families. The government had earlier said the scheme would be applicable to only eligible beneficiaries among them, who would be selected through thorough scrutiny. Priority would be given to those who have no assets.

As discussed in an all-party meet in June, 100 families from each of the 119 assembly constituencies in the state would receive Rs 10 lakh each to the eligible 11,900 people. This would be under Rs 1200 crore, as allotted in the state budget.