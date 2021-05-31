Telangana: Govt restarts registration of properties till 1 p.m.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday allowed the registration of documents and other transactions through its Dharani Portal, and resumed the of property registration from May 31. In a statement, chief secretary Somesh Kumar said that citizens are requested to note that the Tahsildar offices shall will be open till 1 p.m.

A day earlier on May 30, the state government also extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for another 10 days, till June 10, but allowed the relaxation hours to be extended till 1 p.m. daily. Hence, all those who seek to register properties can do the same and get slots scheduled for the day till 1 p.m. All the slots booked will be completed during this period.

Covid protocols such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distance shall be strictly followed. Moreover, only the registering persons along with 2 witnesses will be permitted during the transactions and no outsiders are allowed into the offices to ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed.

Until May 30, the state was under a strict lockdown, with the public only being allowed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. to buy essentials. Businesses and commercial establishments were also allowed to run during the same time. However, the apart from relaxation hours of lockdown time being extended till 1 p.m. the public also has a grace period of one hour, till 2 p.m., to get back home.