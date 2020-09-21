Telangana govt revises land regularisation rates

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 21st September 2020 8:05 pm IST
Image for representation

Hyderabad: The land regularisation rates have been revised by the Telangana government under the Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules.

Issuing Government Order No. 135, dated September 16, Chief secretary Somesh Kumar amended certain clauses in the rules. Instead of the four slabs proposed in GO No. 131, dated August 31, the revised rules provide seven slabs.

Regularisation charges have been prescribed in accordance with the market value of the plot as of August 26, 2020 under the new slabs.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Chief Secretary said that the rules had been revised in view of a number of requests stating that the regularisation charges were very high when compared to those in the LRS scheme of the year 2015.

READ:  Online Intermediate classes to begin from today
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close