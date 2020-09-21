Telangana govt revises land regularisation rates

Hyderabad: The land regularisation rates have been revised by the Telangana government under the Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules.

Issuing Government Order No. 135, dated September 16, Chief secretary Somesh Kumar amended certain clauses in the rules. Instead of the four slabs proposed in GO No. 131, dated August 31, the revised rules provide seven slabs.

Regularisation charges have been prescribed in accordance with the market value of the plot as of August 26, 2020 under the new slabs.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Chief Secretary said that the rules had been revised in view of a number of requests stating that the regularisation charges were very high when compared to those in the LRS scheme of the year 2015.